News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Completion Of Acquisition Of 60% Units In MSO Trust Which Holds CapitaGreen
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 31, 2016 18:10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.