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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Completion Of Acquisition Of 60% Units In MSO Trust Which Holds CapitaGreen

31 Aug 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 31, 2016 18:10
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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