News
SGX-Haitong-AFS Corporate Day, Hong Kong & Shenzhen (30 Nov To 1 Dec 2016)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 29, 2016 17:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|SGX - Haitong - AFS Corporate Day, Hong Kong & Shenzhen (30 Nov to 1 Dec 2016)
|Announcement Reference
|SG161129OTHRSC69
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.