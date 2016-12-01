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SGX-Haitong-AFS Corporate Day, Hong Kong & Shenzhen (30 Nov To 1 Dec 2016)

01 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 29, 2016 17:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title SGX - Haitong - AFS Corporate Day, Hong Kong & Shenzhen (30 Nov to 1 Dec 2016)
Announcement Reference SG161129OTHRSC69
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,196,393 bytes)
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