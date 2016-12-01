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News

S$650,000,000 2.80 Per Cent. Convertible Bonds Due 2025 - Payment Of Interest

01 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 1, 2016 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title S$650,000,000 2.80 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2025 - Payment of Interest
Announcement Reference SG161201OTHR56LL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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