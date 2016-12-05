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News

Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Member's Voluntary Liquidation, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd.

05 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 5, 2016 19:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dormant wholly owned subsidiary in member's voluntary liquidation, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG161205OTHRWA81
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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