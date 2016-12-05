News
Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Member's Voluntary Liquidation, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 5, 2016 19:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dormant wholly owned subsidiary in member's voluntary liquidation, CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG161205OTHRWA81
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.