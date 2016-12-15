News
Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Ningbo Xin Feng Property Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 15, 2016 17:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, Ningbo Xin Feng Property Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG161215OTHR2CLX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.