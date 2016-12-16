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News

Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Ascott Operations Eight Limited

16 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 16, 2016 7:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of wholly owned subsidiary, Ascott Operations Eight Limited
Announcement Reference SG161216OTHRL24D
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,567 bytes)
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