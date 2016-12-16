CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Acquisition Of 100% Stake In Sabden Limited

16 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 16, 2016 7:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of 100% stake in Sabden Limited
Announcement Reference SG161216OTHRWYJE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 89,684 bytes)
Back to top