News
Acquisition Of 100% Stake In Sabden Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 16, 2016 7:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of 100% stake in Sabden Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG161216OTHRWYJE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.