News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - 2nd Issuance Of RM300M 3-Year Unrated MTN & Redemption Of Outstanding RM300M 4-Year Unrated MTN
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 20, 2016 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT-2nd Issuance of RM300M 3-year Unrated MTN & Redemption of Outstanding RM300M 4-year Unrated MTN
|Announcement Reference
|SG161220OTHRYHHJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.