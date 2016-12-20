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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - 2nd Issuance Of RM300M 3-Year Unrated MTN & Redemption Of Outstanding RM300M 4-Year Unrated MTN

20 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 20, 2016 17:45
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT-2nd Issuance of RM300M 3-year Unrated MTN & Redemption of Outstanding RM300M 4-year Unrated MTN
Announcement Reference SG161220OTHRYHHJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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