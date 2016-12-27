News
CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, Optional Redemption And Book Closure Date
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Dec 27, 2016 7:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, Optional Redemption and Book Closure Date
|Announcement Reference
|SG161227OTHRSTKW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.