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News

CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, Optional Redemption And Book Closure Date

27 Dec 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 27, 2016 7:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, Optional Redemption and Book Closure Date
Announcement Reference SG161227OTHRSTKW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Asia Limited has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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