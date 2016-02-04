News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 4, 2016 8:01
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information: 1) Unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement for year ended 31 December 2015 2) News Release - CRCT's FY 2015 distributable income increases 10.3% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - Financial Results for FY 2015