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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Asset Valuation

04 Feb 2016 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 266,016 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 228,007 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 266,016 bytes)
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