News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 17, 2016 7:05
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand achieves FY 2015 total PATMI of S$1.07 billion 2) 2015 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2015 Results - Resilience 4) CapitaLand Property List as at 31 December 2015