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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

17 Feb 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 17, 2016 7:05
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand achieves FY 2015 total PATMI of S$1.07 billion 2) 2015 Full Year Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation Slides - Financial Year 2015 Results - Resilience 4) CapitaLand Property List as at 31 December 2015

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 358,742 bytes)
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