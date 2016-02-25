News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Issuance Of S$100M Fixed Rate Notes Due 2026 Pursuant To S$2.5B MMTN Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Feb 25, 2016 18:08
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.