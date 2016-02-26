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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Adjustment To Conversion Price Of S$175M 2.5% Convertible Bonds Due 2017

26 Feb 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 26, 2016 17:47
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 111,641 bytes)
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