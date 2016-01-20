News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 20, 2016 7:25
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information: 1) 2015 full year unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement; 2) News release - 2015 full year financial results; 3) Presentation slides - financial year 2015 results ; and 4) Presentation slides - Raffles City Singapore full year 2015 financial results.