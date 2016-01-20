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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Adjustment To Conversion Price Of S$175 Million 2.5% Convertible Bonds Due 2017

20 Jan 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2016 7:30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 82,711 bytes)
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