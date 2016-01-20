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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Asset Valuation

20 Jan 2016 Back

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  1. Announcement (Size: 250,175 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 175,316 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 246,749 bytes)
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