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Raffles City Singapore Full Year 2015 Financial Results Presentation

20 Jan 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2016 7:52
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's full year 2015 financial results, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 430,515 bytes)
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