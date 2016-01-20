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News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

20 Jan 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 20, 2016 19:03
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015 2) News release - CMMT's FY 2015 net property income up 8.4% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 4Q 2015 financial results

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  1. Financials (Size: 482,764 bytes)
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