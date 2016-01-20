News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 20, 2016 19:03
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015 2) News release - CMMT's FY 2015 net property income up 8.4% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 4Q 2015 financial results