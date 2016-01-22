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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

22 Jan 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 22, 2016 7:26
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information: 1) 2015 full year unaudited financial statement 2) News release - CMT's FY 2015 distributable income up 4.4% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 2015 full year financial results

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 265,328 bytes)
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