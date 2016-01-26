News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 26, 2016 7:40
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("ART"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2015, as attached for information. 1) 2015 full year unaudited financial statements and distribution announcement 2) News Release - Ascott Reit's 4Q 2015 revenue rises 26% driven by its New York acquisition 3) Presentation slides - 4Q 2015 financial results