News
Notification Of Results Release
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jan 29, 2016 17:14
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2015 will be released before the start of trading on Wednesday, 17 February 2016. CapitaLand will hold a results briefing for the invited analysts and the media at 9.00 am on the same day. A "LIVE" webcast will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com