News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 19, 2016 18:57
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016 2) News release - CMMT 2Q 2016 net property income increases 14.5% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 2Q 2016 financial results