News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2016 7:46
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) has today issued the following announcements, news release and presentation slides on CCT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016 2) News release - CCT s 1H 2016 DPU up 1.9% y-o-y 3) Presentation slides - 2016 second quarter financial results 4) Presentation slides - Raffles City Singapore first half 2016 financial results