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About Us
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Global

English

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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Notice Of Valuation Of Real Assets - Asset Valuation

20 Jul 2016 Back

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 272,206 bytes)
  2. Attachment (Size: 206,078 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 268,169 bytes)
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