News
Raffles City Singapore - First Half 2016 Financial Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2016 8:30
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on Raffles City Singapore's first half 2016 financial results, as attached for information.