News
Ascott Residence Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 20, 2016 18:10
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust (ART), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on ART's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016, as attached for information. 1) 2016 second quarter unaudited financial statements announcement 2) News release - Ascott Reit's 2Q 2016 Unitholders' distribution grows 9% to S$35 million bolstered by acquisitions 3) Presentation slides - 1H 2016 financial results