News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 22, 2016 7:18
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMT's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2016, as attached for information. 1) 2016 second quarter unaudited financial statement and distribution announcement 2) News release - CMT's 1H 2016 distributable income up 3.7% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - First half 2016 financial results