News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Change Of (1) Name & Control Of Trustee; And (2) Registered Address
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Jul 29, 2016 18:07
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information.