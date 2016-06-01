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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Citi ASEAN C-Suite Forum 2016 (1 June 2016)

01 Jun 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 31, 2016 18:24
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,718,429 bytes)
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