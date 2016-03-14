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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Acquisition Of A Second Property In New York, United States Of America

14 Mar 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 14, 2016 18:37
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 292,998 bytes)
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