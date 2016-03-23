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News

Notice Of Annual General Meeting

23 Mar 2016 Back
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 23, 2016 6:45
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 579,047 bytes)
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