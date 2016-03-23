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Ascott Residence Trust - S$120,000,000 4% Notes Due 2024 Issued Under Its S$1B MTN Programme

23 Mar 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 23, 2016 18:55
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 75,425 bytes)
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