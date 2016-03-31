News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 31 March 2016
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 31, 2016 18:30
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.