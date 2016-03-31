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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 31 March 2016

31 Mar 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2016 18:30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,977,799 bytes)
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