News
Grant Of Share Awards And Issuance Of Shares By Way Of A Transfer Of Treasury Shares To Non-Executive Directors
|Announcement Title
|Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 16, 2016 18:20
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.