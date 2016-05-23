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CapitaLand Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For 7th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference - 23 May 2016

23 May 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 23, 2016 7:25
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,717,736 bytes)
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