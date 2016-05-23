News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Proposed Acquisition Of 60% Units In MSO Trust Which Holds CapitaGreen
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 23, 2016 7:44
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued an announcement, a news release and presentation slides on the above matter, as attached for information.