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News

Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary In Members' Voluntary Liquidation, Xin Yue Property (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

01 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2016 17:35
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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