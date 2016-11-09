News
Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 9, 2016 7:07
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on the above matter are for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand 3Q 2016 PATMI up 28.4% to S$247.5 million 2) 2016 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2016 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at Sep 2016