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About Us
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Global

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News

Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

09 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 9, 2016 7:07
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") on the above matter are for information: 1) News Release - CapitaLand 3Q 2016 PATMI up 28.4% to S$247.5 million 2) 2016 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement 3) Presentation Slides - 3Q 2016 Financial Results 4) CapitaLand China Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at Sep 2016

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 48,144 bytes)
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