News
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$200,000,000 3.80% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2016 Under The Ascott Capital Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 10, 2016 17:32
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.