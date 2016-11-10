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News

Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$200,000,000 3.80% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2016 Under The Ascott Capital Pte Ltd's S$1,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

10 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 10, 2016 17:32
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 122,565 bytes)
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