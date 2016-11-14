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News

CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, Notice Of Optional Redemption And Book Closure Date

14 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 14, 2016 7:15
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaMalls Asia Treasury Limited, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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