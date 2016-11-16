News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Pacific Summit, Singapore (16 Nov 2016)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 15, 2016 17:45
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.