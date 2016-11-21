News
Presentation Slides - CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2016
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 21, 2016 7:17
|Announcement Sub Title
|Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2016"
|Announcement Reference
|SG161121OTHRKWC0
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.1) Presentation slides - "The Future CapitaLand" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited2) Presentation slides by Mr Lucas Loh, CEO, CapitaLand China3) Presentation slides by Ms Michelle Lee, Head, Investment, Asset & Fund Management (China), CapitaLand Mall Asia4) Presentation slides by Mr Kevin Goh, Managing Director, Ascott North Asia5) Presentation slides by Mr Vincent Wee, Deputy CEO, CapitaLand Vietnam