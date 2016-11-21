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Presentation Slides - CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2016

21 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 21, 2016 7:17
Announcement Sub Title Presentation Slides - "CapitaLand Analysts/Media Trip 2016"
Announcement Reference SG161121OTHRKWC0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.1) Presentation slides - "The Future CapitaLand" by Mr Lim Ming Yan, President & Group CEO of CapitaLand Limited2) Presentation slides by Mr Lucas Loh, CEO, CapitaLand China3) Presentation slides by Ms Michelle Lee, Head, Investment, Asset & Fund Management (China), CapitaLand Mall Asia4) Presentation slides by Mr Kevin Goh, Managing Director, Ascott North Asia5) Presentation slides by Mr Vincent Wee, Deputy CEO, CapitaLand Vietnam

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  1. CapitaLand (Size: 1,636,797 bytes)
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