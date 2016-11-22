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News

Change Of Interest In Subsidiary

22 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 22, 2016 19:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of interest in subsidiary
Announcement Reference SG161122OTHRR0JS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,458 bytes)
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