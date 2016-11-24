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News

Group Chief Financial Officer (Designate)

24 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 24, 2016 18:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Group Chief Financial Officer (Designate)
Announcement Reference SG161124OTHRONIE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that to ensure a smooth transition, Mr Lim Cho Pin Andrew Geoffrey is joining CapitaLand on 25 November 2016 as Group Chief Financial Officer (Designate). Mr Lim will succeed Mr Lang Tao Yih Arthur as Group Chief Financial Officer of CapitaLand on 1 January 2017.
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