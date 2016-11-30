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News

CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Appointment Of Deputy Chief Executive Officer

30 Nov 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 30, 2016 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Announcement Reference SG161130OTHR9X9Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 31,871 bytes)
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