News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Financial Statements and Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 20, 2016 17:52
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CMMT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2016, as attached for information: 1) Condensed consolidated financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2016 2) News release - CMMT 3Q 2016 distribution per unit rises 2.4% year-on-year 3) Presentation slides - 3Q 2016 financial results