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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Completion Of Sale Of Office Strata Units In The Office Tower At Westgate

20 Oct 2016 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 20, 2016 18:18
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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