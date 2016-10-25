News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 25, 2016 7:26
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT"), has today issued the following announcement, news release and presentation slides on CRCT's financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2016, as attached for information. 1) CRCT 2016 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement; 2) CRCT 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results News Release; and 3) CRCT 2016 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation Slides.