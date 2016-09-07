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About Us
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Global

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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - Funan Inspires Real Estate Innovation To Offer A New Live-Work-Play Paradigm

07 Sep 2016 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 7, 2016 7:03
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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